Smart agriculture

Technicians check the growth of golden ear mushrooms inside a 5G-enabled smart cultivation room at a mushroom cultivation base in Deqing, East China's Zhejiang Province, on June 15, 2026. Photo: VCG
Flower farmers harvest lilies to process into floral tea at a lily plantation in Rongcheng, East China’s Shandong ...
Workers sort and pack peaches at a cultivation base in Zhaifeng village, Dazhu county, Dazhou city, Southwest China’s ...
People trade saplings at a flower and tree market in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on February 27, ...