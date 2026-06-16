China's Shijiazhuang transforms industrial heritage into urban cultural landmarks

Folk artists perform at a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child experiences textile-making techniques at a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Photo: Xinhua)