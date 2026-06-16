Nagqu Railway Station handles 8.9471 million passenger trips over past 20 years

A staff member helps a passenger carry luggage at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. With an altitude of 4,513 meters, the Nagqu Railway Station was put into operation in 2006, when the Qinghai-Xizang Railway became operational. Over the past 20 years, the station has handled a total of 8.9471 million passenger trips, and has continuously optimized its services to ensure smooth travel for passengers. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. With an altitude of 4,513 meters, the Nagqu Railway Station was put into operation in 2006, when the Qinghai-Xizang Railway became operational. Over the past 20 years, the station has handled a total of 8.9471 million passenger trips, and has continuously optimized its services to ensure smooth travel for passengers. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works on a train platform at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. With an altitude of 4,513 meters, the Nagqu Railway Station was put into operation in 2006, when the Qinghai-Xizang Railway became operational. Over the past 20 years, the station has handled a total of 8.9471 million passenger trips, and has continuously optimized its services to ensure smooth travel for passengers. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. With an altitude of 4,513 meters, the Nagqu Railway Station was put into operation in 2006, when the Qinghai-Xizang Railway became operational. Over the past 20 years, the station has handled a total of 8.9471 million passenger trips, and has continuously optimized its services to ensure smooth travel for passengers. (Photo: Xinhua)