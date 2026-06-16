Vietnam's rice export revenue tops 2 bln USD in first 5 months

Farmers work in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer transplants rice in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer transplants rice in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vietnam exported about 4.5 million tons of rice in the first five months of 2026, generating 2.09 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, local daily VnEconomy reported Monday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.The export volume rose 6.6 percent year on year, while export revenue fell 3.6 percent from the same period last year, according to the report.The Philippines remained Vietnam's largest rice export market during the period, accounting for 46.9 percent of total rice shipments.China ranked second among Vietnam's rice export destinations, with a market share of 17.8 percent.