People attend the special screening of Chinese film "Dear You" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman attends the special screening of Chinese film "Dear You" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the special screening of Chinese film "Dear You" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman takes photos during the special screening of Chinese film "Dear You" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)