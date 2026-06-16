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Chinese film "Dear You" to be released in major cinemas across Malaysia
By Xinhua Published: Jun 16, 2026 09:27 AM
People attend the special screening of Chinese film Dear You in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the special screening of Chinese film "Dear You" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)


A woman attends the special screening of Chinese film Dear You in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman attends the special screening of Chinese film "Dear You" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)



People attend the special screening of Chinese film Dear You in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the special screening of Chinese film "Dear You" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)



A woman takes photos during the special screening of Chinese film Dear You in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman takes photos during the special screening of Chinese film "Dear You" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2026. The film will be released in major cinemas across Malaysia starting June 18. (Photo: Xinhua)