Local fish market busy with trade in Mwanza, Tanzania

Vendors arrange small fish into piles for sale on tables at an open-air fish market along Lake Victoria in Mwanza, Tanzania, June 15, 2026. The catch is an important source of income for many local families. The Mwanza region in northern Tanzania is the core fishing hub on Lake Victoria, and its local fish market is busy with trade every day. (Photo: Xinhua)

A vendor sells fish to a customer at a fish market along Lake Victoria in Mwanza, Tanzania, June 15, 2026. The Mwanza region in northern Tanzania is the core fishing hub on Lake Victoria, and its local fish market is busy with trade every day. (Photo: Xinhua)

A vendor shows a large bass at a fish market along Lake Victoria in Mwanza, Tanzania, June 15, 2026. The Mwanza region in northern Tanzania is the core fishing hub on Lake Victoria, and its local fish market is busy with trade every day. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fishermen and vendors gather around boats and prepare to sort freshly-caught fish along Lake Victoria in Mwanza, Tanzania, June 15, 2026. The Mwanza region in northern Tanzania is the core fishing hub on Lake Victoria, and its local fish market is busy with trade every day. (Photo: Xinhua)