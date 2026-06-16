Scenery of blooming lotus flowers in China

This photo taken on June 13, 2026 shows lotus flowers at a botanical garden in Hebi City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A citizen takes selfies amid lotus flowers at a wetland park in Tianfu New Area in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows lotus flowers at park in Yueqing City of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bird rests on a lotus flower at a scenic area in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)