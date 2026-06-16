Aftermath of Israeli attacks in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, south Lebanon

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows a girl inspecting destroyed buildings in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, south Lebanon. Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2, 2024, has reached 3,798 killed and 11,781 wounded as of June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows a man inspecting destroyed buildings in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, south Lebanon. Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2, 2024, has reached 3,798 killed and 11,781 wounded as of June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows destroyed buildings in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, south Lebanon. Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2, 2024, has reached 3,798 killed and 11,781 wounded as of June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows destroyed buildings in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, south Lebanon. Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2, 2024, has reached 3,798 killed and 11,781 wounded as of June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)