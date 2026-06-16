Iran draws 2-2 with New Zealand in FIFA World Cup Group G

Iran draws 2-2 with New Zealand in FIFA World Cup Group

Elijah Just (L) of New Zealand celebrates his score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Elijah Just (1st R, front) of New Zealand shoots to score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Elijah Just (1st R) of New Zealand shoots to score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Joe Bell (top) of New Zealand fights for a head ball during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Shahriyar Moghanloo of Iran competes during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Shahriyar Moghanloo (top) of Iran vies with Michael Boxall of New Zealand during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Shahriyar Moghanloo (top) of Iran vies with Michael Boxall of New Zealand during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sarpreet Singh (2nd R) of New Zealand competes with players of Iran during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Ramin Rezaeian (L) of Iran celebrates his score during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Shahriyar Moghanloo (L) of Iran and Michael Boxall of New Zealand compete during the group G match between Iran and New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)