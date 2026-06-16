Vocational training center for disabilities opens in northeastern Nigeria

Workers demonstrate tricycle manufacturing at a vocational training center and tricycle workshop in Maiduguri, Nigeria, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the inauguration ceremony of a vocational training center and tricycle workshop in Maiduguri, Nigeria, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman works with a sewing machine at a vocational training center and tricycle workshop in Maiduguri, Nigeria, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The government of Nigeria's northeastern Borno State and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday inaugurated a vocational training center and tricycle workshop to empower persons with disabilities.The facility, located in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, is designed to improve mobility, enhance vocational skills, expand employment opportunities and foster the socioeconomic inclusion of persons with disabilities, according to the ICRC.Established in partnership with the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, the center replaces a temporary workshop destroyed during years of armed conflict in the region.Speaking at the inauguration, Alexandros Barolo, deputy head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Maiduguri, said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to support recovery and resilience in northeastern Nigeria.Borno State commissioner for women affairs and social development Zuwaira Gambo noted that the center would provide practical skills training and employment opportunities, helping beneficiaries achieve greater independence and economic stability.The ICRC said 10 persons with disabilities have already received training in tricycle fabrication and secured jobs through the project. The workshop currently produces up to 35 tricycles per month.In addition, the center's women's section also provides vocational training in tailoring, beauty services and other skills.