Day of the African Child observed across Africa

Children are pictured at a school in Machakos County, Kenya, June 15, 2026. The Day of the African Child, observed every year on June 16, is a day to honor the resilience of children and reflect on the progress made in ensuring their rights across Africa. The theme of this year's event is "Ensuring universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene for every child in Africa." (Photo: Xinhua)

Children pose for a photo at the National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, May 22, 2026. The Day of the African Child, observed every year on June 16, is a day to honor the resilience of children and reflect on the progress made in ensuring their rights across Africa. The theme of this year's event is "Ensuring universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene for every child in Africa." (Photo: Xinhua)

Children are pictured at a school in Machakos County, Kenya, June 15, 2026. The Day of the African Child, observed every year on June 16, is a day to honor the resilience of children and reflect on the progress made in ensuring their rights across Africa. The theme of this year's event is "Ensuring universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene for every child in Africa." (Photo: Xinhua)

Children are pictured at a school in Machakos County, Kenya, June 15, 2026. The Day of the African Child, observed every year on June 16, is a day to honor the resilience of children and reflect on the progress made in ensuring their rights across Africa. The theme of this year's event is "Ensuring universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene for every child in Africa." (Photo: Xinhua)