Port of Aqaba in Jordan

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows a view of the port of Aqaba, Jordan. The port of Aqaba sees significant growth in cargo volumes amid rising transit trade. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows a view of the port of Aqaba, Jordan. The port of Aqaba sees significant growth in cargo volumes amid rising transit trade. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows a view of the port of Aqaba, Jordan. The port of Aqaba sees significant growth in cargo volumes amid rising transit trade. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows a view of the port of Aqaba, Jordan. The port of Aqaba sees significant growth in cargo volumes amid rising transit trade. (Photo: Xinhua)