Second Xizang International Communication Conference held in Lhasa; foreign experts share views on modern Xizang

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 16, 2026 03:18 PM

As the Second Xizang International Communication Conference was held in Lhasa on Tuesday, international experts shared their views on Xizang's regional development with the Global Times. Indian Professor Manukonda Rabindranath recounted his observations on the development of transportation and green energy in Xizang, adding that "it is totally different from ...