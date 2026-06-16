Iran coach dissatisfied with sudden change of team itinerary

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed dissatisfaction with a sudden change to his team's itinerary after Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand in its FIFA World Cup Group G opener on Monday night.



Speaking at a post-match press conference, Ghalenoei said his team had been suddenly informed that it had to return to Mexico immediately after the match in Los Angeles.



According to Ghalenoei, the team had previously been told it would be able to remain in the United States until Tuesday lunchtime.



"They delayed our arrivals, [now] they are forcing us to go back early without time for recovery," he said. "They are making the situation more and more difficult, facing us with more hurdles."



The Iranian team, now based in Tijuana, Mexico, arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday, one day ahead of its opening match.



Iran striker Mehdi Taremi described the situation as a "disaster".



"It's a lot of stress for the players and staffs, we are just tired of this situation, it's so bad, and it affects our team," he said.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched the match at Los Angeles Stadium. Taremi revealed that Infantino had been in the Iran dressing room discussing the issue.



"He wants to help us," the striker said.

