Trump confirms meeting Ukraine's Zelensky at G7 summit

US President Donald Trump confirmed his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, saying that "Russia should make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine.



Trump said more talks on the Ukraine conflict were planned later in the day as resolutions to end the over four years of war are on top of the G7 summit agenda.



The summit kicked off on Monday in Evian, a town on the shores of Lake Geneva in eastern France.

