Trump says US to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil

The United States could soon reimpose sanctions on Russia's oil shipment, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, where efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine are high on the agenda.



Speaking to reporters in Evian, a town on the shores of Lake Geneva in eastern France, Trump said the restrictions on Russia's oil shipment can return after the openness of the Strait of Hormuz allows more oil transit. "We're in a position to do that soon," he was quoted as saying, citing a peace deal reached with Iran over the weekend.



In March, the US Treasury issued a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian crude oil and petroleum products that were already loaded on vessels and stranded at sea. The waiver was later extended as the conflict involving Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz continued to pressure oil markets.



During the G7 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talked with Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about ending the conflict and defense cooperation.



Following his talks with Trump, Zelensky told reporters that it is "very important" that the next US mediated talks with Russia should take place before this winter, and the location and format of the negotiations would be decided by Trump.



According to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Zelensky also discussed with Trump the possibility for Ukraine to produce anti-ballistic missile systems.



On the same day, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his government would impose new sanctions against Russia, according to Canadian reports.



On social media platform X, Zelensky thanked Carney for Canada's sanctions on more than 160 entities linked to Russia's shadow fleet.



Britain also signaled tougher measures. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on X that he had announced sanctions on Russian vessels, money and actors, adding that Britain will increase the pressure on Russia.



Russia criticized the Western approach to sanctions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West's approach to the use of sanctions against Israel and Russia demonstrates double standards.



Lavrov stressed that Russia did not want sanctions to be imposed on other countries. All countries must respect the UN Charter and the prerogatives of the Security Council, he added.



The three-day G7 summit will focus on a range of issues, including the Ukraine crisis, Middle East tensions, and the development of artificial intelligence.

