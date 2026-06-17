China, South Korea release millions of fry and juvenile in Yellow Sea to conserve fishery resources and benefit fishermen

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 17, 2026 09:26 AM

China and South Korea are working together to make the Yellow Sea's fishery "pie" bigger, turning shared conservation efforts into a growing source of ecological and economic benefits for fishing communities on both sides. A total of 330,000 greenfin horse-faced filefish juveniles were released on Tuesday morning in Yantai, East ...