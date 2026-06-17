China launches new satellite into space

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Shijian-31, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 5:45 p.m. (Beijing Time) and placed the new satellite into space successfully. (Photo by Ouyang Haoting/Xinhua)

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Shijian-31, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 5:45 p.m. (Beijing Time) and placed the new satellite into space successfully. (Photo by Ouyang Haoting/Xinhua)

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Shijian-31, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 5:45 p.m. (Beijing Time) and placed the new satellite into space successfully. (Photo by Ouyang Haoting/Xinhua)

China launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket on Tuesday to place a new satellite, Shijian-31, into space successfully.The rocket blasted off at 5:45 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern Sichuan Province.The satellite is mainly used for space environment detection.It was the 651st flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.