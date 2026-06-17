China launches new satellite into space

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Shijian-31, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 5:45 p.m. (Beijing Time) and placed the new satellite into space successfully. (Photo by Ouyang Haoting/Xinhua)
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Shijian-31, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 5:45 p.m. (Beijing Time) and placed the new satellite into space successfully. (Photo by Ouyang Haoting/Xinhua)
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Shijian-31, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 5:45 p.m. (Beijing Time) and placed the new satellite into space successfully. (Photo by Ouyang Haoting/Xinhua)