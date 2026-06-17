Haaland's double in World Cup debut fires Norway past Iraq

Erling Haaland of Norway celebrates his score during the group I match between Norway and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Players of Norway hug each other after the group I match between Norway and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Norway claimed a 4-1 win over Iraq in their World Cup Group I opener on Tuesday, with star striker Erling Haaland scoring twice on his World Cup debut.It was Norway's first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998, and Iraq's first in 40 years.Haaland opened his World Cup scoring account in the 29th minute by tapping in a low cross at the far post with his left foot. Iraq leveled 10 minutes later as Aymen Hussein headed home from an Amir Alammari cross.However, Haaland put Norway back ahead in the 43rd minute. The Manchester City forward put pressure on Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, whose attempted clearance cannoned off Haaland's shin and into the net."My first goal was nice, the second even nicer, so it's fantastic, and I'm proud of everyone that we could get off to a good start. We know, though, that the next games will be even tougher and we will have to play even better," said Haaland, who was named the player of the match.Iraq searched for another equalizer. Ibrahim Bayesh's close-range volley was deflected onto the upright, Ali Alhamadi raced clear and rolled an effort wide, and Akam Hashim volleyed narrowly over from the edge of the box.The Lions of Mesopotamia kept battling in the second half as Hussein had several attempts but failed to score.Norway extended its lead in the 76th minute when substitute Leo Ostigard headed in from a corner.Haaland came close to completing a hat-trick on his World Cup debut, but saw his shot saved by Hassan.Hussein's own goal in stoppage time secured Norway's comfortable win."We were expected to win and we won fortunately. Now everybody in Norway will be happy and I hope people will party," Haaland said, adding that he will try to keep the good form, as Norway next faces Senegal on June 22."It's about continuing and don't think too much. It's difficult at this stage, but I will focus on next and be happy," he said.Iraq coach Graham Arnold expressed pride in his team's performance in the first 70 minutes."We did very well, putting good pressure on Norway, and obviously they got a very good team. I am proud of the players, of the effort they put in, but we need to learn lessons from our mistakes."Arnold kept faith in his team, which will next play France. "We are in the group phase, and there are nine points available and of course it's a tough group. There's still opportunity to gain the third spot. Three points should be enough to get you through," he said.

Players of Norway celebrate scoring during the group I match between Norway and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aymen Hussein of Iraq reacts after his score during the group I match between Norway and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Players of Norway celebrate scoring during the group I match between Norway and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Erling Haaland of Norway celebrates his score during the group I match between Norway and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Fans of Norway react during the group I match between Norway and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)