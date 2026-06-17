10 Przewalski's horse foals born in NW China's Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows a Przewalski's horse and a foal at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Conservation workers at Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve have recently confirmed that the rewilded Przewalski's horses in the reserve have successfully given birth to 10 foals. The newborn foals are in good health and are able to move and forage freely with the herd. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses and foals at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A Przewalski's horse breastfeeds her foal at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2026.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)