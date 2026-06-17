10th China-South Asia Expo concludes in Kunming, China's Yunnan

A visitor takes selfies at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A drone is seen at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a scene at the Trade in Services Pavilion of the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a scene at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An exhibitor sells Thai durians at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)