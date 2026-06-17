Messi ties World Cup scoring record with hat-trick

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates his score during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Players of Argentina celebrate their first score by Lionel Messi (R, bottom) during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina competes during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Players of Argentina pose for group photos before the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Fares Chaibi of Algeria reacts after scoring a goal that was later disallowed during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Players of Argentina celebrate their first score by Lionel Messi (R, front) during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina greets Riyad Mahrez of Algeria before the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)