Messi ties World Cup scoring record with hat-trick

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates his score during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Lionel Messi equaled the record for the most FIFA World Cup goals by scoring his first World Cup finals hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in Group J on Tuesday.Messi put the reigning champion ahead with a long-range strike in the 17th minute and doubled the lead by tapping in on the hour.The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner netted his third goal with a low strike into the bottom-left corner 14 minutes from time.Messi, 38, now has 16 World Cup goals, equaling the record set by Germany's Miroslav Klose at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Players of Argentina celebrate their first score by Lionel Messi (R, bottom) during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina competes during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Players of Argentina pose for group photos before the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Fares Chaibi of Algeria reacts after scoring a goal that was later disallowed during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Players of Argentina celebrate their first score by Lionel Messi (R, front) during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina greets Riyad Mahrez of Algeria before the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)