TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition opens in Moscow

Visitors watch the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 16, 2026. On June 16, the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition opened at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia. The exhibition features numerous photographs captured by TASS, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of its photo chronicle department. The exhibition will run until August 31. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors watch and photograph the vintage cameras on display at the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 16, 2026. On June 16, the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition opened at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia. The exhibition features numerous photographs captured by TASS, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of its photo chronicle department. The exhibition will run until August 31. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors admire the vintage cameras on display at the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 16, 2026. On June 16, the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition opened at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia. The exhibition features numerous photographs captured by TASS, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of its photo chronicle department. The exhibition will run until August 31. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors watch the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 16, 2026. On June 16, the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition opened at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia. The exhibition features numerous photographs captured by TASS, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of its photo chronicle department. The exhibition will run until August 31. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A woman photographs the vintage cameras showcased at the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 16, 2026. On June 16, the TASS Photo Chronicle Centennial Exhibition opened at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, capital of Russia. The exhibition features numerous photographs captured by TASS, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of its photo chronicle department. The exhibition will run until August 31. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)