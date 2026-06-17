Displaced people in Sidon, southern Lebanon

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows displaced people collecting their luggage in preparation for returning to their villages in Sidon, southern Lebanon. Despite their different experiences, displaced residents interviewed by Xinhua shared a common belief that returning home depends not only on ending the fighting but also on rebuilding damaged communities and restoring basic services. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows displaced people collecting their luggage in preparation for returning to their villages in Sidon, southern Lebanon. Despite their different experiences, displaced residents interviewed by Xinhua shared a common belief that returning home depends not only on ending the fighting but also on rebuilding damaged communities and restoring basic services. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows a displaced boy in preparation for returning to his village in Sidon, southern Lebanon. Despite their different experiences, displaced residents interviewed by Xinhua shared a common belief that returning home depends not only on ending the fighting but also on rebuilding damaged communities and restoring basic services. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)