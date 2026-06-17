Former CNOOC executive Yuan Guangyu sentenced to death with 2-year reprieve for taking $22.5 million in bribes

Yuan Guangyu, former deputy general manager of China National Offshore Oil Corp, is sentenced to death with 2-year reprieve for taking more than 152 million yuan in bribes. Photo: CCTV News

Yuan Guangyu, former deputy general manager of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), was convicted of accepting bribes and sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve. Yuan is also deprived of political rights for life, and ordered to have all his personal property confiscated, according to the first-instance verdict announced by the Xuzhou Intermediate People's Court of Jiangsu Province on Wednesday.Yuan's illicit gains from bribery and any interest accrued which have been seized should be confiscated and turned over to the state treasury in accordance with the law, according to the verdict.It is found that between 2001 and 2022, Yang accepted bribes either directly or through intermediaries, totaling more than 152 million yuan ($22.5 million), according to a report by the China Central Television (CCTV).Taking advantage of his positions at various companies including serving as general manager of CNOOC Northern Drilling Company, general manager and president of CNOOC Oilfield Services, general manager of CNOOC (China) Tianjin Branch, director of CNOOC Bohai Petroleum Administration Bureau, executive vice president and president of CNOOC, and deputy general manager of CNOOC, Yang provided assistance to relevant units and individuals in matters such as project contracting, business operations, and job promotions.The Xuzhou Intermediate People's Court held that Yuan's actions constituted the crime of bribery.The amount of bribes he accepted was exceptionally huge, and his actions caused particularly severe harm to the interests of the state and the people. In principle, he should be sentenced to death. However, taking into account that after his arrest he truthfully confessed his crimes, proactively disclosed additional criminal facts unknown to the supervisory authorities, demonstrated genuine remorse, actively returned the illicit gains, and that all bribery proceeds and associated interest have been fully recovered, he qualifies for both statutory and discretionary mitigating circumstances. Therefore, while the death sentence is appropriate, it can be suspended for execution. The court accordingly issued the above verdict, according to the CCTV News report.Global Times