Trump signs MoU with Iran to end war

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran aimed at ending the conflict, according to U.S. media reports.



The signing ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.



The timetable was accelerated so as to reopen the Strait of Hormuz sooner than Friday, U.S. media Axios quoted a diplomatic source as saying.



Another factor may have been the political pressure on the White House to release the text of the MoU, the report added.



U.S. officials on Wednesday released the full text of the memorandum.



