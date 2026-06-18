Portugal draws 1-1 with DR Congo in FIFA World Cup Group K opener





Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a subdued 90-minute performance as Portugal was held to a surprise 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup Group K opener at Houston Stadium on Wednesday.Portugal struck early when Joao Neves rose high to head home from a corner in the sixth minute, sending Portuguese fans into raptures. The European side controlled much of the possession thereafter, with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva dictating the tempo from midfield.Yet the African underdog refused to buckle, grabbing a dramatic equalizer deep into first-half stoppage time when Yoane Wissa outjumped his marker to power a header past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, silencing the red-clad majority and igniting celebrations among the Congolese contingent.Portugal continued to press forward after the break and created a number of scoring opportunities, but failed to convert them. DR Congo, meanwhile, repeatedly threatened the Portuguese goal with sharp counterattacks.Neither side was able to score in the second half as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.Ronaldo played all 90 minutes, managing just three shot attempts and putting none on target. The 41-year-old and his teammates also struggled to find rhythm, with Portugal often opting to pass rather than shoot."The World Cup is a tournament where this happens. At times the performance is not up to the challenge," said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.DR Congo, which was playing at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, became the second African team to make a strong start against European opposition in the tournament following Cabo Verde's 0-0 draw with Spain on Monday."My players are tough and they know how to overcome challenges. I'm sure that many Congolese people are proud of their team today," DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said.The result leaves the group wide open, with Portugal facing an unexpectedly important second-round match against Uzbekistan, while DR Congo will next take on Colombia.