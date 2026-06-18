State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company's SDG Team Launches Green Energy Transition Initiative

On June 12, the 2026 Global Youth Development Project Week was launched in Shanghai. State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company actively participated in the event, launching the "Green Energy Transition Initiative" and reaching preliminary cooperation agreements with youth organizations from multiple countries.The Global Youth Development Project Week was held from June 11 to 17 in Shanghai and Wuhan, co-hosted by the All-China Youth Federation, UNICEF, and China Youth Daily.

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During the "Green Development" project workshop on the afternoon of June 12, youth representatives from 18 countries engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as low-carbon transition and climate action. Tong Chong, the technical leader of the Suzhou Power Supply Company's "Electric Doctor" team, introduced the team's exploration results and technical practices in global climate governance. Wang Jundong, a member of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) team, shared the work practices of young power industry professionals in developing innovative carbon-related services, earning recognition from both Chinese and international participants.

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At a project networking session, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company team set up a booth to showcase its achievements in low-carbon grid innovation and carbon-neutral products. During the exchange and signing session, the team reached a memorandum of understanding with the Maldives Policy Research Centre on China-Maldives youth cooperation on sustainable energy. They also reached a number of cooperation consensuses with youth representatives from France, Colombia, Zimbabwe, Togo, and other countries on topics such as the China-France youth exchanges on green development, youth capacity building on the SDG, sustainable forest carbon sink development, and youth exchanges on green energy. These agreements laid a solid foundation for future regular transnational collaboration.