U.S., Iran to meet Friday at Buergenstock: Swiss Foreign Ministry

The United States and Iran still plan to meet on Friday in the Buergenstock mountain resort in Switzerland for initial negotiations on the implementation of their agreement, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.



Mediators Pakistan and Qatar, along with other relevant countries, will also attend the meeting, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Switzerland welcomes the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, said the statement, calling the signing an important step toward de-escalation in the region.



The statement said no further information can be provided at this time regarding the agenda and details of this meeting.

