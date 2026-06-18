Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports successful launch of 32 new applications

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported the development and market launch of 32 new mobile applications through the Create Apps Accelerator Programme, which is designed to support high-potential startups within the Create Apps Championship ecosystem.



Applications that utilize artificial intelligence account for 60 percent of those launched through the programme, reflecting ongoing efforts to support the adoption of advanced technologies among Dubai’s private sector and accelerate the development of innovative digital solutions.



The 32 launched applications showcase a diverse range of innovative solutions. The education sector is highly represented, followed closely by healthcare and longevity, reflecting a strong focus on solutions that enhance wellbeing and knowledge. Other notable sectors include fintech, AI, social media, and real estate.

