Reliable power supply keeps poultry farms cool in Xinyang, Henan during summer heat

By Liu Huazhuo



As temperatures continue to rise, egg-laying hen farms entered a critical period for summer heat prevention and cooling. On June 11, the Caomiao Central Substation of Xinyang Power Supply Company conducted a special inspection of electrical equipment and provide on-site services at the Lüqin Breeding Specialized Cooperative in Gushi County, to guarantee a safe and stable electricity supply for farms during the hot season.Stepping into the farm, visitors are greeted with rows of neatly aligned, standardized chicken houses, where ventilation and cooling systems are running at full capacity. According to Fu Zhongcai, the head of the cooperative, the farm is located in Jiangzhai Village, Caomiao Township, Gushi County, covering an area of over 10 mu (0.67 hectares). The farm raises about 100,000 laying hens annually and produces more than 1,200 tons of fresh eggs per year. During high-temperature conditions, the farm’s temperature controls, ventilation units, and automated feeders all rely heavily on electricity. Should there be a power outage or voltage instability, it could easily lead to severe economic losses.



“Nowadays, poultry farming has become highly automated — temperature control, automatic feeding, and manure removal all rely on electricity. The hotter the weather gets, the more worried we are about power outages,” said Fu.



The timely inspection conducted by power supply staff has given feeding farms peace of mind. To ensure a reliable power supply for the livestock industry, the local power company recently installed a new 200-kilovolt-ampere transformer to better meet the farms’ electricity demands and optimize load distribution.Given the high power load and extended operating hours associated with summer livestock farming, the company proactively reached out to local farms to assess their electricity needs. It then organized engineers to conduct a comprehensive inspection of critical electrical equipment on-site, including distribution boxes, line insulation and ventilation and cooling systems, to identify and eliminate potential hazards. Staff members focused particularly on testing and rectifying safety risks such as aging wires, loose connections, and overloaded operations. They also offered on-site guidance to farm electricians on routine maintenance and heat-proection measures, helping ensure equipment reliability under high temperatures and heavy loads.In recent years, with the advancement of agricultural modernization, electrification has become a key driver of modern livestock farming. From traditional free-range farming to today’s large-scale, standardized breeding operations, a stable and reliable power supply has provided vital support for the development of new productive forces in agriculture.Next, the Xinyang Power Supply Company of State Grid will closely monitor the electricity demand of agricultural-related industries within its jurisdiction. In light of the operational characteristics of the power grid during summer, it will continue to provide regular door-to-door support services to ensure a safe, reliable, and high-quality power supply, injecting strong momentum into enhancing the quality and efficiency of local specialty livestock breeding industries and advancing rural revitalization.



