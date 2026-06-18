Indonesia expects to double trade with Russia to $10bln per year – Official

Indonesia expects to double its trade with Russia, bringing it to $10 billion per year, the head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce's committee on cooperation with Russia, Didit Ratam, told Sputnik on Wednesday.



"The current volume is about $5.1 billion per year, but we believe it could grow... We hope that we can double or even triple the trade between Indonesia and Russia," Ratam said on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN business forum.



These expectations are linked to the signing of a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Union, which reduces tariffs on nearly 90 percent of goods, Ratam explained.

