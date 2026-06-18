Russian scientists patent marine collagen bioink for regenerative medicine

Researchers from the Scientific and Educational Centre for Industrial Biotechnologies of Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University have patented an innovative bioink based on marine collagen, alongside a new production method for the material.



The key component of the bioink is collagen derived from the jellyfish species Aurelia aurita. Combined with sodium alginate, a biocompatible substance widely used in biomedical technologies, the material forms a soft hydrogel that closely resembles living tissue. Using a 3D bioprinter, scientists can create structures that replicate the architecture of human skin, reports the university's website.



According to Yuliya Kulikova, one of the authors of the study, marine collagen supports skin regeneration while demonstrating low allergenic properties compared to animal-derived collagen. Research conducted by the team showed that the material can increase the growth and division rate of human skin cells by approximately 40–50 percent, helping accelerate patient rehabilitation and reduce the risk of secondary infections.

