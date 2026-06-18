Scenery of Jinshanling section of Great Wall in China's Hebei

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the scenery of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in the morning at Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the scenery of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in the morning at Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in the morning at Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, on June 18, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the scenery of a section of the Great Wall in the morning in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the scenery of a section of the Great Wall in the morning in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)