Deep-sea fishing fleets return to Shidao Port in China's Shandong

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows deep-sea fishing vessels docking at a wharf of Shidao Port in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. A fleet of 12 deep-sea fishing vessels returned to Shidao Port with over 2,400 tonnes of catches after a ten-month operation on Wednesday. The port sees an influx of returning deep-sea fishing vessels around the Dragon Boat festival, which falls on June 19 this year. Expecting more than 80 of these vessels to arrive during the period, local port authorities have implemented measures to facilitate the clearance process for the catches. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Staff members of China Customs wait for the arrival of deep-sea fishing vessels at a wharf of Shidao Port in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2026. A fleet of 12 deep-sea fishing vessels returned to Shidao Port with over 2,400 tonnes of catches after a ten-month operation on Wednesday. The port sees an influx of returning deep-sea fishing vessels around the Dragon Boat festival, which falls on June 19 this year. Expecting more than 80 of these vessels to arrive during the period, local port authorities have implemented measures to facilitate the clearance process for the catches. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows deep-sea fishing vessels returning to a wharf of Shidao Port in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. A fleet of 12 deep-sea fishing vessels returned to Shidao Port with over 2,400 tonnes of catches after a ten-month operation on Wednesday. The port sees an influx of returning deep-sea fishing vessels around the Dragon Boat festival, which falls on June 19 this year. Expecting more than 80 of these vessels to arrive during the period, local port authorities have implemented measures to facilitate the clearance process for the catches. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A police officer checks information with employees of a fishery company at Shidao Port in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2026. A fleet of 12 deep-sea fishing vessels returned to Shidao Port with over 2,400 tonnes of catches after a ten-month operation on Wednesday. The port sees an influx of returning deep-sea fishing vessels around the Dragon Boat festival, which falls on June 19 this year. Expecting more than 80 of these vessels to arrive during the period, local port authorities have implemented measures to facilitate the clearance process for the catches. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Deep-sea fishing vessels dock at a wharf of Shidao Port in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2026. A fleet of 12 deep-sea fishing vessels returned to Shidao Port with over 2,400 tonnes of catches after a ten-month operation on Wednesday. The port sees an influx of returning deep-sea fishing vessels around the Dragon Boat festival, which falls on June 19 this year. Expecting more than 80 of these vessels to arrive during the period, local port authorities have implemented measures to facilitate the clearance process for the catches. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Employees of a fishery company unload squids frozen after capture at a wharf of Shidao Port in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2026. A fleet of 12 deep-sea fishing vessels returned to Shidao Port with over 2,400 tonnes of catches after a ten-month operation on Wednesday. The port sees an influx of returning deep-sea fishing vessels around the Dragon Boat festival, which falls on June 19 this year. Expecting more than 80 of these vessels to arrive during the period, local port authorities have implemented measures to facilitate the clearance process for the catches. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)