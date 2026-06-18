Villages in Anhui tap bamboo leaf resources to expand traditional zongzi industry

A villager selects bamboo leaves at a company at Xitian Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Zheng Hui, a young entrepreneur, shows zongzi she has made by hands at Shiren Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager selects bamboo leaves at a company at Xitian Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager selects bamboo leaves at a company at Xitian Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager makes zongzi at Shiren Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 13, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Zheng Hui (L), a young entrepreneur, prepares materials for zongzi making at Shiren Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Zheng Hui, a young entrepreneur, dries bamboo leaves at Shiren Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A woman from Shiren Village sells zongzi to a customer at her shop in Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 16, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars).(Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Zheng Hui, a young entrepreneur, picks bamboo leaves for zongzi making at Shiren Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars).(Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Zheng Hui, a young entrepreneur, dries bamboo leaves at Shiren Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2026. Shiren Village, dubbed "the hometown of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) in ancient Huizhou," boasts a long tradition of zongzi making. The annual sales of zongzi in the village has reached 900,000 yuan (about 133,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)