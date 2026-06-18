Cactus industry revitalizes karst village in China's Yunnan

A villager harvests prickly pears in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 15, 2026. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation.(Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows cacti in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a prickly pear flower in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows cacti in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A villager checks the conditions of cacti in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 15, 2026. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A staff member makes cactus dishes at a restaurant in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 15, 2026. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A worker sorts cacti at a processing factory in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 15, 2026. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A live streamer promotes cactus products at a processing factory in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 15, 2026. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A village cadre checks the conditions of cacti in Zhuangzitian Village of Wenshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 15, 2026. Once a village with little industry and few means of livelihood, Zhuangzitian in southwest China's Yunnan Province has blossomed into the country's major hub of cactus cultivation. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)