Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha’s mother travels to capital to apply for US visa, Chinese Wenzhou businessman shares behind-the-scenes story

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 18, 2026 11:56 PM

Before international reporters and media outlets reached #Vozinha’s mother, a local Chinese businessman based in #CapeVerde had already made contact with the family. The businessman, Lin Jie, told the Global Times that a local official helped facilitate the process of visa for Vozinha’s mother. The Cape Verde National Football Federation ...