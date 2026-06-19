Washington expects a "complete ceasefire on all fronts," U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday, urging "everyone in the Middle East" to adhere to their commitments.



"We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.



"The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold," he added.



Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Wednesday with Iran in France, launching a 60-day negotiation period beginning Thursday aimed at reaching a final agreement.



The MoU calls for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon." However, Israel has said it does not intend to withdraw its forces from Lebanon.



