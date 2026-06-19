1 injured in Times Square shooting in New York City

One person was wounded in a shooting in New York City's Times Square on Thursday afternoon, according to local authorities.



Police said a suspect was taken into custody. The New York Fire Department said one person was transported to hospital. No further details were released.



The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. local time (1940 GMT), just hours after the New York Knicks' championship parade in Lower Manhattan. Nearly 10,000 police officers had been deployed across the city for the event.



Video footage showed panic erupting in the iconic square, with crowds scattering or ducking for cover. Yelling and screams could also be heard.



Another video appeared to show at least two individuals dressed in black entering the crowded intersection and opening fire.



Police later sealed off the area with barricades and tape as they investigated.



