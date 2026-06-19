David's hat-trick helps Canada register historic World Cup victory by hammering 9-man Qatar

Jonathan David (R) of Canada celebrates his goal during the group B match between Canada and Qatar at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver in Vancouver, Canada, June 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Nathan Saliba of Canada holds up the shirt of injured player Ismael Kone as he celebrates his goal during the group B match between Canada and Qatar at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver in Vancouver, Canada, June 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Canada claimed its first World Cup victory here on Thursday, thrashing nine-man Qatar 6-0 in the second round of Group B as Jonathan David scored a hat-trick, though the co-host also lost Ismael Kone to injury.After six consecutive defeats at the tournament, the co-host ended its losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the opening round, while Qatar also drew 1-1 with Switzerland.Canada dominated from the start and broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, when David's effort was parried into the path of Cyle Larin, who fired in the rebound from close range for his second goal in as many games.The home side doubled its lead in the 29th minute when Tajon Buchanan's strike was blocked and the ball fell kindly for David, who hit a spectacular volley.Qatar's situation went from bad to worse minutes later as Homam Ahmed was sent off for a foul on Buchanan, before David completed his brace on the stroke of halftime.Canada maintained its pressure after the break, while Qatar struggled to put together a meaningful attack.The match was marred in the 51st minute when Assim Madibo lost his temper and committed a reckless foul from behind on Kone. The Sassuolo midfielder appeared to suffer a serious leg injury and was stretchered off after lengthy treatment, while Madibo was sent off.Canada added another in the 64th minute through Nathan Saliba's stunning free kick, before Mohamed Manais' poor clearance resulted in an own goal.Les Rouges showed no mercy in stoppage time as David completed his hat-trick to round out the scoring.With four points from two group matches, Canada will next face Switzerland, which beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 earlier on Thursday.

Tani Oluwaseyi (R, front) of Canada shoots during the group B match between Canada and Qatar at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver in Vancouver, Canada, June 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Jonathan David (R) of Canada celebrates his goal during the group B match between Canada and Qatar at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver in Vancouver, Canada, June 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)









