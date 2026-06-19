'Let me know when you are safely home' — American woman receives heartfelt support from Chinese cargo ship captain during 2,400-mile Pacific crossing, drawing an outpouring of warmth

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 19, 2026 05:44 PM

“Let me know when you are safely home” — this particular Chinese way of caring was sent across the Pacific. 31-year-old American woman Kelsey Pfendler recently received heartfelt support from a Chinese cargo ship captain during her grueling 2,400-mile Pacific crossing. On Chinese social media, the video was met with ...