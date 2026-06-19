Aerial view of Barcelona, Spain

An aerial photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the seascape of Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona displays its distinctive grid layout, with the Sagrada Familia Basilica rising prominently among the city blocks. Designed by urban planner Ildefons Cerda in the 19th century, the grid structure continues to shape the development and identity of the Mediterranean city. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the cityscape of Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona displays its distinctive grid layout, with the Sagrada Familia Basilica rising prominently among the city blocks. Designed by urban planner Ildefons Cerda in the 19th century, the grid structure continues to shape the development and identity of the Mediterranean city. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the cityscape of Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona displays its distinctive grid layout, with the Sagrada Familia Basilica rising prominently among the city blocks. Designed by urban planner Ildefons Cerda in the 19th century, the grid structure continues to shape the development and identity of the Mediterranean city. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona displays its distinctive grid layout, with the Sagrada Familia Basilica rising prominently among the city blocks. Designed by urban planner Ildefons Cerda in the 19th century, the grid structure continues to shape the development and identity of the Mediterranean city. (Photo: Xinhua)