Exhibition of Chinese Porcelain opens in Paris

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a contemporary Chinese ceramic artwork in Paris, France. An overseas touring exhibition of Chinese Porcelain opened here on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows contemporary Chinese ceramic artworks in Paris, France. An overseas touring exhibition of Chinese Porcelain opened here on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view contemporary Chinese ceramic artworks in Paris, France, June 18, 2026. An overseas touring exhibition of Chinese Porcelain opened here on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a contemporary Chinese ceramic artwork in Paris, France. An overseas touring exhibition of Chinese Porcelain opened here on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)