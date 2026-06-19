Buildings destroyed after Israeli attacks in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon

Photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows people inspecting their destroyed homes after Israeli attacks in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the aftermath of Israeli attacks on residential areas in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a man climbing a ruined building after Israeli attacks in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a woman sitting in a destroyed building after Israeli attacks in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo: Xinhua)