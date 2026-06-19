PHOTO / CHINA
Yellow-breasted buntings pictured at wetlands in NE China's Qiqihar City
By Xinhua Published: Jun 19, 2026 06:52 PM
A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured at wetlands along the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 18, 2026. The yellow-breasted bunting is China's first-class protected wild animal and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo: Xinhua)

A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured at wetlands along the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 18, 2026. The yellow-breasted bunting is China's first-class protected wild animal and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo: Xinhua)


A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured at wetlands along the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 18, 2026. The yellow-breasted bunting is China's first-class protected wild animal and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo: Xinhua)

A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured at wetlands along the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 18, 2026. The yellow-breasted bunting is China's first-class protected wild animal and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo: Xinhua)



A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured at wetlands along the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 18, 2026. The yellow-breasted bunting is China's first-class protected wild animal and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo: Xinhua)

A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured at wetlands along the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 18, 2026. The yellow-breasted bunting is China's first-class protected wild animal and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo: Xinhua)



A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured at wetlands along the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 18, 2026. The yellow-breasted bunting is China's first-class protected wild animal and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo: Xinhua)

A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured at wetlands along the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 18, 2026. The yellow-breasted bunting is China's first-class protected wild animal and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo: Xinhua)