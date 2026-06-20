2 killed in Israeli drone strike in S. Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the road between Zebdine and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).



The strike occurred despite a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel that took effect at 4:00 p.m. local time that day.



Earlier, NNA reported an atmosphere of both caution and anticipation in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, particularly near areas occupied by Israeli forces, following the entry into force of the ceasefire.



The agency said no Israeli warplanes or drones were seen overhead at the time, while patrols of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were deployed along routes from Qasmiyeh through Tyre to Naqoura.

