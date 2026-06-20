Iranian FM thanks Pakistan for mediation in US-Iran agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday expressed appreciation for Pakistan's constructive and sustained mediation efforts in facilitating the recent agreement between the United States and Iran, according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.



The remarks came during a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.



Dar congratulated the Iranian leadership, government and people on the signing of the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" between the United States and Iran, and expressed hope that the next phase of engagement would proceed smoothly and yield positive results, the ministry said.



The two ministers also exchanged views on regional security developments and voiced serious concern over continued ceasefire violations by Israel in Lebanon.

