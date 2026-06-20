EU leaders agree to extend sanctions on Russia for one year

European Union (EU) leaders agreed to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for another 12 months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.



The decision, taken at an EU summit in Brussels, marks the first time the bloc has renewed its economic sanctions package for a full year. Previously, the measures had been extended every six months.



Ukraine opened negotiations this month on the first cluster of its accession talks with the EU, and von der Leyen said the bloc aimed to open additional clusters in the near future.



"These two send a very strong message, and we continue our work to finalize the 21st package of sanctions. These are hard-biting sanctions that will keep the pressure on Russia," von der Leyen told a press conference after the summit.



The European Council also adopted joint conclusions on Ukraine endorsed by all 27 EU leaders for the first time since December 2024, according to European Council President Antonio Costa at the press conference.



He also said he was establishing a diplomatic channel through his office to facilitate direct communication between the EU and Russia, stressing that the bloc must be able to convey its own messages to Moscow rather than rely on others to interpret Russia's positions.



However, some EU leaders remain cautious about the role Costa should play in any future peace negotiations.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters after the summit that the diplomatic coordination mechanism involving Germany, France and Britain had been established at Ukraine's explicit request, adding that Costa plays an important role in representing the EU, but there was no need for him to "make further decisions right now."



Diplomatic contacts related to a possible ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have so far been largely driven by the United States, while European countries have sought a greater role in the process.



The leaders of the EU's 27 member states gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit from June 18 to June 19, discussing support for Ukraine, the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), and other key issues.

