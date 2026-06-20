Lhasa West freight yard handles over 100 million tonnes of cargo

A gantry crane carries a container at the freight yard of Lhasa West Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on June 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
A staff member works at the control room of the freight yard of Lhasa West Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on June 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
A car is unloaded at the freight yard of Lhasa West Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on June 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
A staff member operates a forklift to unload goods at the freight yard of Lhasa West Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on June 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)